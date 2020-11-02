LPD: Man tries braking, crashes into train

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a recent crash involving a car and a train.

According to police, the crash happened Sunday around 1:48 in the morning. At that time, officers were dispatched to N 33rd and Cornhusker Highway for a report of a collision.

LPD said there are train tracks in the area and when responding officers got on scene they spoke with the 20-year-old driver, Carter Wooden, who told officers he was northbound on N 33rd street when a train was moving across the tracks.

Wooden told police he tried to brake but ultimately drove into the train which caused extensive damage.

LPD said officers observed signs of alcohol intoxication. According to LPD, officers obtained a blood draw analysis and cited, then released Wooden for negligent driving.

LPD said they are waiting on results from Wooden’s blood draw.

