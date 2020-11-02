Nebraska vs. Penn State kickoff time set

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Big Ten Conference announced Monday afternoon that Nebraska’s Nov. 14 home game against Penn State will kick off at 11 a.m. CT, and will be televised on FS1.

This week’s game at Northwestern is set for 11 a.m. with television coverage on Big Ten Network. Kickoff times and television information for the remainder of Nebraska’s 2020 games will be announced six to 12 days in advance.

