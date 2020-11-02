Nine NDCS staffers positive for COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services is reporting more positive cases of COVID-19 among its employees.

NDCS Director Scott Frakes said nine staff members are positive for the virus.

The staff members are employed at the following locations: Community Corrections Center -- Lincoln (3), Work Ethic Camp (3), Diagnostic and Evaluation Center (1), Nebraska Correctional Youth Facility (1), and Cornhusker State Industries (1).

All staff members are self-isolating at home. Notification will be provided to those who live and work in those locations as to the positive cases. In addition, anyone who may have had close contact with the staff members will be directed to self-quarantine until cleared by a medical provider.

This brings the total number of NDCS staff members diagnosed with COVID-19 to 205. One hundred and seventy-one of those individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

