Advertisement

Nine NDCS staffers positive for COVID-19

(Pixabay)
By Lorena Carmona
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 6:18 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services is reporting more positive cases of COVID-19 among its employees.

NDCS Director Scott Frakes said nine staff members are positive for the virus.

The staff members are employed at the following locations: Community Corrections Center -- Lincoln (3), Work Ethic Camp (3), Diagnostic and Evaluation Center (1), Nebraska Correctional Youth Facility (1), and Cornhusker State Industries (1).

All staff members are self-isolating at home. Notification will be provided to those who live and work in those locations as to the positive cases. In addition, anyone who may have had close contact with the staff members will be directed to self-quarantine until cleared by a medical provider.

This brings the total number of NDCS staff members diagnosed with COVID-19 to 205. One hundred and seventy-one of those individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Political texts, how groups get your information

Updated: 39 minutes ago

News

Lincoln Police respond to stabbing

Updated: 47 minutes ago

News

10/11 This Morning's Featured Pet - 1011Now

Updated: 56 minutes ago

News

Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Here is the answer to today's Question of the Day in case you missed it.

Latest News

Forecast

Trending warmer into the work week...

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Bill Rentschler
Sunshine and warmer weather headline the work week forecast.

News

Love the Locals goes virtual

Updated: 9 hours ago
Love the Locals goes virtual

News

‘Love the Locals’ goes virtual

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Abbie Petersen
Starting on Sunday, you now have the chance to support local businesses virtually through a bi-annual event.

News

Hundreds attend Fall Family Festival

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Abbie Petersen
The event was organized by Hope Community Church, the YMCA, and Horizons Community Church and was called the Fall Family Festival.

News

Political texts, how groups get your information

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Lauren Melendez
Voters are sounding off about constant calls and messages for the upcoming election. Many of them call it spam.

News

Lincoln Police respond to stabbing

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jacob Elliott
Lincoln police responded to a stabbing on Sunday near the 2000 block of Worthington Avenue.