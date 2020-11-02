Advertisement

One-vehicle accident leaves Grand Island teen dead

The accident occurred early Friday morning.
Friday morning accident claims teen girl's life.
Friday morning accident claims teen girl's life.(AP)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HALL COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - A one-vehicle accident on Friday left a Grand Island teenager dead after she failed to make the curve onto Highway 30.

Jennifer Rivera, 19, was driving a 2013 Nissan Ultima east on Capital Avenue approaching Highway 30 when she went off the road and hit a tree just before 6 a.m. The vehicle caught fire and became engulfed in flames, the Hall County Sheriff’s Department said.

Rivera was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hall County Sheriff’s Department, Grand Island Police Department, Grand Island Fire and Paramedics and Grand Island Rural Fire all assisted. The scene was cleared around 10 a.m.

Copyright 2020 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

LPD: Man tries braking, crashes into train

Updated: 8 minutes ago
The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a recent crash involving a car and a train.

News

LPD: Dropped 911 call leads to officers finding drugs, cash & guns inside home

Updated: 9 minutes ago
After tracing a dropped 911 call, officers with the Lincoln Police Department found drugs, pills, thousands of dollars in cash, and guns inside a home.

News

LIVE: Nebraska Governor announces additional support for long-term care facilities

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Click here to watch live at 10 a.m.

News

Political texts, how groups get your information

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

Lincoln Police respond to stabbing

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

10/11 This Morning's Featured Pet - 1011Now

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Here is the answer to today's Question of the Day in case you missed it.

News

Nine NDCS staffers positive for COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lorena Carmona
All staff members are self-isolating at home.

Forecast

Trending warmer into the work week...

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Bill Rentschler
Sunshine and warmer weather headline the work week forecast.

News

Love the Locals goes virtual

Updated: 11 hours ago
Love the Locals goes virtual