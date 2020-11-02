One-vehicle accident leaves Grand Island teen dead

HALL COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - A one-vehicle accident on Friday left a Grand Island teenager dead after she failed to make the curve onto Highway 30.

Jennifer Rivera, 19, was driving a 2013 Nissan Ultima east on Capital Avenue approaching Highway 30 when she went off the road and hit a tree just before 6 a.m. The vehicle caught fire and became engulfed in flames, the Hall County Sheriff’s Department said.

Rivera was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hall County Sheriff’s Department, Grand Island Police Department, Grand Island Fire and Paramedics and Grand Island Rural Fire all assisted. The scene was cleared around 10 a.m.

