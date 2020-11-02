The 70s Back in Style!

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A ridge of high pressure is expected to dominate the weather pattern over the next few days leading to unseasonably mild conditions across the state. If you’re a fan of the warmer weather, you’ll want to soak it in because cold and snow are potentially looming on the horizon by late this weekend and into early next week.

Temperatures Monday night and into Tuesday morning should stay near or just above the seasonal average for early November. Lows should bottom out in the mid to upper 30s to near 40° across the state.

Milder conditions are expected into Tuesday morning with lows expected in the mid and upper 30s to low 40s. (KOLN)

There won’t be much to complain about through the day on Tuesday as sunshine and mild weather will headline the forecast. Temperatures will be well above average and near record highs for November 3rd with forecast highs reaching the mid and upper 70s across the state. The record high in Lincoln on Tuesday is 79° set back in 2008 and we’ll likely give it a run for it’s money Tuesday afternoon.

Well above average temperatures are expected on Tuesday with temperatures reaching the mid and upper 70s across the state. (KOLN)

Expect to see sunny to mostly sunny skies and south and southwest winds at 5 to 15 MPH with some gusts up to 25 MPH possible.

The weather will remain very mild with temperatures in the 70s for the remainder of the week and even into the weekend. By late this weekend and into early next week, a deep upper level trough will swing through the plains bringing with it much colder conditions and the potential for some accumulating snow across the state. Make sure to stay tuned to the latest forecast for the most up-to-date information.

Temperatures stay above average through this weekend before cold air returns early next week. (KOLN)

