Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced that 125 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County on Monday, bringing the community total to 9,917. The number of deaths in the community remains at 45.

Visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov to access a dashboard that summarizes Lancaster County COVID-19 data. LLCHD also released the following information today:

Recoveries: up from 4,147 to 4,188

Overall positivity rate:

Lancaster County – up from 9.4 percent to 9.5 percent

State – up from 11.8 percent to 12 percent

National – remains at 7.6 percent

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 74 with 39 from Lancaster County (five on ventilators) and 35 from other communities (four on ventilators).

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, repeated shaking with chills, repeated muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell. If you have symptoms, please get tested. Testing is now open to all Lancaster County residents by appointment only.

The testing process begins with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com, CHIHealth.com or TestNebraska.com. Drive through test sites include:

Bryan Health: Former Graham Tire Store, northeast corner of 19th and “O” streets.

Test Nebraska: Gateway Mall, 6100 “O” St., northwest corner of the mall. Test Nebraska’s hours are 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

CHI Health St. Elizabeth: Autumn Ridge Family Medicine, 5000 North 26th St. and Southwest Family Health, 1240 Aries Drive. Call either site to schedule an appointment: Autumn Ridge at 402-435-5300 and South West Family at 402-420-1300.

The COVID-19 Risk Dial is at “Elevated Orange,” indicating a high risk of the virus spreading. Residents are advised to follow these recommendations to protect themselves and others:

Limit activities outside the home, unless for work, school, medical care, or food.

Work from home when possible.

Stay at least six feet from anyone outside the home.

Face masks should be worn by those over two years old when indoors and when unable to physical distance.

Avoid large gatherings.

Attend small gatherings and events only with modifications such as physical distancing, face masks, etc.

Follow CDC Travel Guidelines available at cdc.gov

LLCHD reminds the public that a flu vaccination is the most effective way to reduce the risk of getting influenza. The flu vaccine is easily accessible, and the public is encouraged to contact health care providers or find a community flu immunization location in November.

LLCHD will provide free flu immunizations to anyone age 6 months and older. For more information, call 402-441-8065 or visit lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: vaccine).

For more information, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the Health Department hotline at 402-441-8006.

