Advertisement

Two arrested after multi-county pursuit

(MGN Image)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEARNEY, Neb. (KOLN) Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following a pursuit in York and Seward Counties. Deputies from the York and Seward County Sheriff’s Offices assisted in this effort.

At approximately 10:35 p.m. Sunday, a trooper observed a Chevrolet Blazer driving with a headlight out on Road 9 near Highway 81, south of the Interstate 80 interchange near York. The trooper and a York County Sheriff’s Deputy, who was also in the area, attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle fled westbound on Road 9. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

The suspect vehicle turned north on the Hampton spur and entered I-80, traveling eastbound at mile marker 338. Troopers continued pursuing the vehicle as it fled at a high rate of speed eastbound on I-80. Near mile marker 366, Seward County Sheriff’s Deputies were able to successfully deploy stop sticks, bringing the vehicle to a stop. At that point, troopers and deputies were able to take both occupants into custody without further incident.

The driver, Jessie Shafer, 31, of Lincoln, was arrested for felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, driving under suspension, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana – less than an ounce, and numerous traffic violations. The passenger, Derrick Phipps, 36, of Lincoln, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession drug paraphernalia. Both were lodged in York County Jail.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Scott Frost: We just want to play

Updated: 17 minutes ago
Husker Press Conference

Sports

Frost: “We just want to play”

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost says his team simply wants to play football, especially after the Huskers unexpected week off.

News

LIVE: Omaha medical community shares COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Dr. Cary Ward of CHI Health, Dr. Bill Lydiatt of Methodist, and Dr. Harris Frankel of Nebraska Medicine are giving an update Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, on the health systems' respective plans for elective surgeries, bed capacities, and navigating the coming months.

News

Troopers find 49 LBs of marijuana in I-80 traffic stop

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a California man after finding nearly 50 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Kearney.

Latest News

News

Nebraska vs. Penn State kickoff time set

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Nebraska’s Nov. 14 home game against Penn State will kick off at 11 a.m. CT, and will be televised on FS1.

Forecast

Trending warmer into the work week...

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Bill Rentschler
Sunshine and warmer weather headline the work week forecast.

News

Scott Frost: Keeping fit during COVID

Updated: 2 hours ago
Husker Press Conference

News

LPD searching for missing man

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Lincoln Police are searching for a missing 74-year-old man last seen on Sunday night.

News

One-vehicle accident leaves Grand Island teen dead

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KSNB Local4
The accident occurred just before 6 a.m. on Friday morning.

News

LPD: Man tries braking, crashes into train

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a recent crash involving a car and a train.