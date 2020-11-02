Advertisement

What makes a state swing?

By Ted Fioraliso
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 7:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The outcome of the presidential election will likely hinge on a handful of swing states.

We asked Professor David Schultz from Hamline University in Minnesota, and author of the book Presidential Swing States, to break down the characteristics of what historically defines a swing state.

“The percentage of the population that identified as Republican and Democrat was pretty evenly balanced. There were a lot of people who claimed to be undecided voters. And, these were states where the average voter in the state...was to the right of the average Democratic presidential candidate and to the left of the average Republican presidential candidate. These were centrist states," explained Schultz.

Schultz is watching seven states this Election Day: Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. All went for President Trump four years ago.

Schultz points out the number of swing states doesn’t change very often.

“I’m going to say one or two at a time," said Schultz. "So, it’s not completely unpredictable.”

However, the states marked with swing status do change.

“It’s demographic shifts relative to demographic shifts in other states," he said.

Schulz believes reliably red states Arizona, Georgia, and Texas are “on the cusp” of becoming swing states.

“I wouldn’t say flipping once makes you a swing state.  Lots of things can happen.  But, the fact, let’s say, if Arizona were to go Democrat this time, this certainly means come 2024, that’s going to be the center a of a lot of campaign activity for both Democrats and Republicans," said Schultz. “Same thing - if, by chance, Georgia and Texas flipped this election, this is going to set off an incredible amount of political fireworks in four years.”

Schultz says, if Joe Biden wins Texas and its 38 electoral votes, it would be very difficult for President Trump to win re-election. A key state for President Trump to win is Ohio.  No Republican since Abraham Lincoln has won the presidency without winning Ohio.

Multimedia Journalist Natalie Grim contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Political texts, how groups get your information

Updated: 41 minutes ago

News

Polling places will have safety precautions for the presidential election

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 8:05 PM CDT
|
By Jared Austin
Poll workers and voters will have specific safety requirements to follow on Election Day.

News

President Trump’s rally at Eppley Airfield draws thousands

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:01 PM CDT
|
By Gina Dvorak
With one week until Election Day, President Trump ended his day on the campaign trail Tuesday in Omaha.

News

Secretary of State says Nebraska voting is secure and safe; Discusses Nov. 3 process

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 2:36 PM CDT
|
By 10/11 NOW
One week ahead of the November General Election, Secretary of State Bob Evnen said that election officials across Nebraska are ready to conduct a safe, sensible and secure election.

News

Biden, local Democrats respond to Trump’s planned visit to Nebraska

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:10 AM CDT
|
By Harper Lundgren
Former Vice President Joe Biden released a statement Tuesday morning in response to President’s Trumps planned visit to Eppley Airfield in Omaha.

Latest News

News

Affidavits filed in effort to recall Lincoln Mayor, four council members

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 3:31 PM CDT
|
By 10/11 NOW and Abbie Petersen
The group LNK recall is behind the effort to recall the multiple city officials.

News

President Trump making campaign stop in Omaha on Tuesday

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 3:07 PM CDT
|
By Gina Dvorak
President Trump is planning an Omaha campaign stop Tuesday evening.

News

Nebraska, Maine could play pivotal role in presidential race

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:38 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Nebraska will never be mistaken for a swing state given that it hasn’t supported a Democratic presidential candidate since 1964, but if the race is close this fall, the state could have a key role in choosing the next president.

News

Insight into Nebraska judge retention on the 2020 ballot

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 4:06 PM CDT
|
By 10/11 NOW
Voters for the 2020 General Election this year will not only see presidential and congressional races on their ballots but also multiple questions about judicial retentions.

News

Fortenberry, Bolz talk COVID-19 response and policing

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 8:10 PM CDT
|
By Jared Austin
Congressman Jeff Fortenberry and state senator Kate Bolz are vying for Congress in the 2020 election.

News

Fortenberry, Bolz talk policing and public policy

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 7:28 PM CDT
10/11 NOW at 6