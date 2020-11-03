CHI hospitals implement additional visitor restrictions

NEBRASKA & IOWA. (KSNB) - CHI Health officials said hospitals will implement additional visitation restrictions starting Wednesday, Nov. 4. This move comes in response to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

On Tuesday, Cliff Robertson, MD, CEO, CHI Health, made the announcement in his weekly update on CHI Health’s COVID-19 numbers across the 14-hospital system.

Dr. Robertson said currently 208 patients are hospitalized in CHI hospitals with COVID-19..

“A week ago, the number was 174. ICU beds from then to now are still at 51 and 20 patients are on ventilators. We are seeing the increase in hospitalizations, because the infection rate is up in the community,” he said.

Dr. Robertson said beginning Nov. 4, patients hospitalized at CHI Health facilities will only be allowed visits from one healthy adult support person per day. A support person is someone designated by the patient to be present to help with their care needs. Social visiting is not allowed.

Support persons are required to wear a mask fully covering their nose and mouth throughout their entire visit. This includes time spent in patient rooms. Other protective equipment may also be required in some situations.

Persons unable or unwilling to follow hospital’s guidelines for the entirety of their visit will be asked to exit the facility.

Additionally, Robertson said they are monitoring elective surgeries on a case-by-case basis, with some being postponed to free up availability, resources and staff.

“Cases or individual patients that might require longer or ICU care after surgeries and that aren’t in dire need of these surgeries in the moment may be postponed on a situation by situation basis,” he said.

Additional restrictions, going into effect Wednesday, include:

· Visiting hours for support persons will be limited to 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. for all hospitalized patients except maternity, pediatrics, end-of-life and certain other special circumstances identified by the staff.

· Emergency Departments, surgery/procedure areas, outpatient diagnostics and clinic/ambulatory settings will continue to allow one health adult support person during regular business hours.

· If a surgery or other procedure is scheduled to begin before 7:30 am, one healthy adult support person will be allowed early entrance to accompany the patient.

Additional information regarding visitation restrictions can be found at www.chihealth.com.

