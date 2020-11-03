Advertisement

ELECTION 2020: Voter information

(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Polls are open in Nebraska and close at 8 p.m. CT. When polls close, Bryan Shawver and Madison Pitsch will be on our digital desk providing live coverage here on 1011now.com and our 1011 NOW app. (Video player will be added to this story.) They’ll be keeping up with the latest national, statewide and local results.

Voter Information
Lookup Polling Place
Election Day FAQ
Statewide Sample Ballots
Lancaster County Sample Ballot

Make sure you have our 1011 NOW app and turn your alerts turned on; we’ll send you updates on tonight’s big races.

Check back to this story for updates from our anchors and reporters covering activity at the polls.

Election Results
National and Statewide Results
Lancaster County Results

