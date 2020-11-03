ELECTION 2020: Voter information

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Polls are open in Nebraska and close at 8 p.m. CT. When polls close, Bryan Shawver and Madison Pitsch will be on our digital desk providing live coverage here on 1011now.com and our 1011 NOW app. (Video player will be added to this story.) They’ll be keeping up with the latest national, statewide and local results.

Nebraska Voting Information



🔘 Polls: 8-8

🔘 If in line by 8pm, vote will count

🔘 1st returns at 8pm = early votes

🔘 2nd at 9:15pm = day of (not all)

🔘 Unofficials expected by end of night

🔘 If sick/quarantine, friend/family can pick up ballot at election office by 7pm — Bill Schammert (@BillSchammert) November 3, 2020

It’s happening! Get out and #vote but be ready to wait in lines. Between strong voter turnout and social distancing, lines are a little longer than normal, even with so many people doing mail in ballots. pic.twitter.com/yJYbLMH33o — Bayley Bischof 1011 NOW (@bayleybischof) November 3, 2020

HAPPY ELECTION DAY! It’s great to see people out this morning doing their civic duty. Don’t let long lines keep you away as there’s plenty of time to come vote. Polls will be open until 8pm in Nebraska. #GetOutTheVote #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/TTPeV2C2wn — Jared Austin (@JaredAustin1011) November 3, 2020

