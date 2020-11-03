Last minute election questions answered

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Tuesday is the 2020 Presidential Election. Starting at 8 a.m. you can head to the polls to make your vote count. But before you do that, there are some things you might want to remember.

Here at 10/11, we have gotten a lot of election-related questions over the last few days, and we’re answering some of the common ones.

Having an election in the middle of a pandemic changes a lot of things. Some people wonder what do you do if you have COVID-19 and want to vote, or if they didn’t turn in their early voting ballot on time.

On Monday, 20 minutes after the Lancaster County Election Commissioner’s office closed, the line wrapped all the way back to the DMV. People told 10/11 NOW they waited hours to vote early, but it was worth the wait.

“I believe every election is important," said voter Denise Winton. "Local elections, national elections, and if you want your voice heard, you need to vote!”

“I just hope that everyone gets out and votes because it is important for our country," said voter Connie Rader.

If you meant to vote early by mail, but haven’t turned it in yet, you’re not out of luck. Election Commissioner Dave Shively said you should turn it in in their drop-box. You cannot take it to your polling place. If you do, you’ll have to vote a provisional ballot.

“Which is a lot of extra paperwork, and the ballot will be sealed in an envelope and won’t be counted until after the election because poll workers won’t know if the ballot was returned or not," said Shively.

If you wake up on Tuesday feeling sick, or if you’re one of the roughly 5,000 people in Lancaster County with an active COVID-19 case, you can have a family member help by picking up a ballot at the Election Commissioner’s office.

“And pick up as an agent on their behalf, pick up a ballot for them and take it to them, up until seven o’clock tomorrow,” said Shively.

If you already voted by mail and you’re not sure if it ever got there, you can track the status of your ballot on the Nebraska Secretary of State Website.

Election officials ask that you wear a mask for safety reasons, but legally you’re not required. Polls are open 12 hours on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. As long as you’re in line by 8 p.m., your vote will count.

