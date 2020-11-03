LPD responds to burglary at Lincoln storage unit

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Monday, November 2 around 12:30 p.m., Lincoln Police responded to a report of a burglary at the Big Red Storage Unit located at 8233 Yankee Woods Drive.

The employee told the officer on scene that a number of storage units had been broken into between early Sunday morning and early Monday morning.

The employee showed the officer surveillance video from security cameras, which showed three men wearing all black breaking into storage units and removing property.

LPD says as of now, six units were broken into, estimating damage at $300 and loss at $650.

Officers say this investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

