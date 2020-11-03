LSO warns drivers to watch out for deer on Nebraska roads

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Recently, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has responded to several car accidents involving wildlife, specifically deer.

They say fall is deer season and during this time, the number of these accidents increase. That’s why deputies are giving drivers a few tips to try and avoid them from happening.

Deputies say make sure at all times, but especially during dawn, dusk and dark, to refrain from using your cell phones. This will help ensure you’re not distracted and can scan for deer.

They also encourage people to make sure their headlights are clean, working, and properly adjusted.

If you see a deer in your path, deputies advise you to not swerve but to brake firmly and honk your horn.

LSO says people living in rural parts of the state need to be even more cautious, especially around creeks, ditches and lakes where deer may sometimes gather.

