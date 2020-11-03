Making popcorn in downtown York

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Nebraska couple is starting a new adventure and providing popcorn enthusiasts with an irresistible place to visit.

During our visit to the store called “Goody Pop”, we learned about the business with owner Janeen Berg. She owns the store with her husband, Keith. “We’ve both been in the health professions, my husband still works as a pharmacist,” Berg said. “He plans on retiring next April, and I’ve been a registered nurse for 43 years. We decided that after we retired, we were going to do something different. So, we came up with this popcorn idea. We’ve been open almost a year now. When he retires, he’ll join me and we can spend more time together here.”

The building had a number of uses before it became home to Goody Pop. “Our son bought the building, and it had been empty for a couple of years,” Berg said. “Before that it was a computer store, and it looked entirely different than this. Back in the 40′s and 50′s, I think it was a men’s clothing store. Somewhere along the line, it had changed. They had put in a dropped ceiling, there was a wall up, and the bricks were covered. When our son bought the building, he took down the dropped ceiling, and the tin ceiling was revealed, and we took down all of the plaster off the walls to show off the bricks.”

Goody Pop features some unique shelving on the west wall. “Those shelves came from a drugstore,” Berg said. “My husband and I used to own a drugstore in Laurel, Nebraska. When we sold the business back in 1993, we took these fixtures with us. They are from the 1890′s.”

Berg says her popcorn is grown in Nebraska, on a family farm south of Hebron. “They are good to me,” Berg said. “They bring it up, and they deliver it to my back door. We pop all of the popcorn here, we flavor it all here, and we bag it all here.” The store features dozens of flavors, including caramel popcorn, seasoned popcorn, and sweet options. “We have about seven different kinds of kettle corn,” Berg said.

The couple settled on downtown York as a place to run their business, because they’d lived in the town before. The town is centrally located to all of their children and their families. The store not only features various kinds of popcorn, but there are also antiques in the store that have family ties. If you are looking for a fun outing, be sure to head to downtown York to experience Goody Pop.

