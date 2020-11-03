Advertisement

N Report Podcast: Nebraska vs Northwestern

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 8:00 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -From the week that was, to the week that wasn’t, and onto the week that is. Fresh off an unexpected bye-week, Nebraska Football is rested and ready for a trip to Chicago to take on the 2-0 Northwestern Wildcats. Get ready for Saturday’s match-up with Kevin Sjuts, Dan Corey and Brett Baker.

If history is any guide this one should be wildly entertaining. Get ready for the matchup with ‘The N Report Podcast’.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

NDCS employee arrested

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
A corporal at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution was arrested for unauthorized communication with a prisoner.

News

State announces $40M in federal funding for long-term care facilities

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Madison Pitsch
The State announced on Monday that $40 million in federal funding will be going to Nebraska’s long-term care facilities. The plan is still waiting for federal approval.

Forecast

The 70s Back in Style!

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Bill Rentschler
Sunshine and warmer weather headline the work week forecast.

News

LSO honoring deputy who died of heart attack with heart health screenings

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

News

Honoring Deputy Troy Bailey: deputies raising money to provide heart health screenings

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
In an effort to prevent such a tragedy from happening again, deputies and LSO staff are participating in their annual No Shave November and December.

News

Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced that 125 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County on Monday, bringing the community total to 9,917. The number of deaths in the community remains at 45.

News

Driver cited after rear-ending NSP Commander’s unmarked vehicle

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
A commander with the Nebraska State Patrol suffered minor injuries when his vehicle was rear-ended by another vehicle this morning on Highway 30.

News

Scott Frost on the margin of error and gaining momentum

Updated: 6 hours ago
Husker Press Conference

News

Scott Frost on a broken year

Updated: 6 hours ago
Husker Press Conference

News

Scott Frost on Husker Penalties

Updated: 6 hours ago
Huskers Press Conference