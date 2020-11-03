N Report Podcast: Nebraska vs Northwestern
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 8:00 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -From the week that was, to the week that wasn’t, and onto the week that is. Fresh off an unexpected bye-week, Nebraska Football is rested and ready for a trip to Chicago to take on the 2-0 Northwestern Wildcats. Get ready for Saturday’s match-up with Kevin Sjuts, Dan Corey and Brett Baker.
If history is any guide this one should be wildly entertaining. Get ready for the matchup with ‘The N Report Podcast’.
