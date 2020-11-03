NDCS employee arrested

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A corporal at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol Monday for unauthorized communication with a prisoner.

Jeffrey Colgrove, 52, has been employed by the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services since October 2019. That is the only facility where Colgrove has worked. He resigned his position with the agency and was booked into the Johnson County jail.

Unauthorized communication with a prisoner is a Class IV felony.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.