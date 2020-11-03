Advertisement

NE Secretary of State reports robo calls telling voters to stay home

(WTOK)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 9:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Secretary of State is reporting several instances of voters receiving robo calls to “stay home and stay safe” on Tuesday morning.

According to the Secretary of State’s office, the anonymous calls started coming in Tuesday morning.

However, Secretary of State Bob Evnen is reminding voters polling places across the state are open and “our voters and our poll workers will be kept safe.”

“Elections matter and your vote counts,” Secretary Evnen said.

