Record High Temperatures Possible Tuesday Afternoon

Record or Near Record Highs
By Brad Anderson
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 4:23 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Election Day 2020 could go into the record book as the warmest November 3rd on record. The record high for Lincoln is 79 degrees set in 2008 and I think we have a chance to at least tie the record this afternoon. We should see sunny skies with a southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Very Warm Election Day
Warm and Mainly Sunny
Increasing mid and high level clouds are expected tonight but no precipitation is expected and the low temperature will be a mild 45 degrees. Partly cloudy skies for Wednesday and it will be a bit cooler but still quite warm for early November. The high Wednesday afternoon will top out in the mid 70s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with the high in the lower 70s. Friday will be breezy, mostly sunny and continued warm, highs in the mid 70s.

Saturday will be warm and breezy with increasing clouds. Highs will be in the lower 70s. We see the changes begin on Sunday with cooler temperatures, more clouds and a chance of scattered showers. Highs Sunday afternoon will be in the mid 60s.

Monday will be much colder with a good chance for rain, possibly mixed with snow later in the day, highs in the lower 40s and blustery. Next week is expected to be colder with below average temperatures for the second week of November.

Warm This Week, Cold Next Week
