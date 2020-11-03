State announces $40M in federal funding for long-term care facilities

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The State announced on Monday that $40 million in federal funding will be going to Nebraska’s long-term care facilities. The plan is still waiting for federal approval.

The goal is to temporarilyraise Medicaid per-diem payments to long-term care facilities starting May 1 of 2020 and running through the end of this year. Officials with DHHS said this money should help cover costs incurred from running the facility while also helping compensate workers who have been on the front lines of the virus.

“Part of this financial support will help them cover some of the costs they’ve already been incurring," said Heath Boddy, President and CEO of the Nebraska Health Care Association. "It will also allow, in my mind, the ability for a provider to increase wages if they need to, pay retention incentives if they would choose to, and probably recruit some more people.”

Currently, 312 facilities have been affected by the pandemic with 238 deaths. Across the state, there have been 1,774 positive COVID-19 cases in long-term care and over 1,800 among staff workers.

