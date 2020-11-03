Advertisement

State announces $40M in federal funding for long-term care facilities

State announces $40M for long-term care facilities to cover costs incurred by the pandemic.
State announces $40M for long-term care facilities to cover costs incurred by the pandemic.(NET)
By Madison Pitsch
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The State announced on Monday that $40 million in federal funding will be going to Nebraska’s long-term care facilities. The plan is still waiting for federal approval.

The goal is to temporarilyraise Medicaid per-diem payments to long-term care facilities starting May 1 of 2020 and running through the end of this year. Officials with DHHS said this money should help cover costs incurred from running the facility while also helping compensate workers who have been on the front lines of the virus.

“Part of this financial support will help them cover some of the costs they’ve already been incurring," said Heath Boddy, President and CEO of the Nebraska Health Care Association. "It will also allow, in my mind, the ability for a provider to increase wages if they need to, pay retention incentives if they would choose to, and probably recruit some more people.”

Currently, 312 facilities have been affected by the pandemic with 238 deaths. Across the state, there have been 1,774 positive COVID-19 cases in long-term care and over 1,800 among staff workers.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

NDCS employee arrested

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
A corporal at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution was arrested for unauthorized communication with a prisoner.

Forecast

The 70s Back in Style!

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Bill Rentschler
Sunshine and warmer weather headline the work week forecast.

News

LSO honoring deputy who died of heart attack with heart health screenings

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Honoring Deputy Troy Bailey: deputies raising money to provide heart health screenings

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
In an effort to prevent such a tragedy from happening again, deputies and LSO staff are participating in their annual No Shave November and December.

Latest News

News

Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced that 125 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County on Monday, bringing the community total to 9,917. The number of deaths in the community remains at 45.

News

Driver cited after rear-ending NSP Commander’s unmarked vehicle

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
A commander with the Nebraska State Patrol suffered minor injuries when his vehicle was rear-ended by another vehicle this morning on Highway 30.

News

Scott Frost on the margin of error and gaining momentum

Updated: 4 hours ago
Husker Press Conference

News

Scott Frost on a broken year

Updated: 4 hours ago
Husker Press Conference

News

Scott Frost on Husker Penalties

Updated: 5 hours ago
Huskers Press Conference

News

Scott Frost: Used to the chaos

Updated: 5 hours ago
Husker Press Conference