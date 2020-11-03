Advertisement

The Votes Are In...It’s A Warm And Dry Week !

Warmth Returns For Wednesday
Warmth Returns For Wednesday(KOLN)
By Ken Siemek
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - No controversy here...Mother Nature casts her ballot for unseasonably warm-and-precipitation free conditions for the rest of the week.

A weak disturbance will bring some high cloudiness to the local forecast area Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning...but no precipitation is expected. That cloudiness may act a bit like a blanket and help keep our overnight lows a little milder than the past couple of nights. Expect overnight readings to fall into the upper 30s-to-lower 40s in Lincoln. High pressure will build back into the region from the west and this will lead to mostly sunny afternoon skies on Wednesday with high temperatures rising back into the mid 70s...20°-or-so above average for early-November but short of record-breaking status for the date. Warm and dry conditions should continue for Thursday and Friday with highs again in the 70s. Friday will be breezier with some gusty south-southwest winds developing in the afternoon. Lincoln should squeeze out one more day in the 70s on Saturday...but it will be windy with gusts to 35 mph or higher possible during the day.

Sunday will bring a chance for showers and even some isolated thunderstorms to the region...followed by much colder weather on Monday and Tuesday. Rain looks like a good bet for Monday with highs only in the 40s...and Tuesday looks even colder right now with a chance for either rain or snow as temperatures fall into the 30s. Once again it looks like it could be important to enjoy the warm outdoor weather while you can because MUCH COLDER changes are in the forecast down the road. Please keep an eye on the forecasts for early next week...weather models are not in agreement at this time but the possibility for a more significant weather event is certainly there...and that means the “chance” for another round of accumulating snow. Stay tuned.

