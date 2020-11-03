Advertisement

UNL starts work on COVID-19 protocol for spring semester

University of Nebraska-Lincoln
University of Nebraska-Lincoln(Jared Austin)
By Ellis Wiltsey
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In the past two weeks, COVID-19 cases linked to UNL’s campus are more than 11% of all of Lancaster County cases.

UNL said it’s learned a lot in the past six months and it’s using that knowledge to adapt its COVID-19 protocols for the spring semester.

UNL said it has planning committees meeting weekly to improve on protocols for the spring.

They’re looking at topics like testing, quarantines, facilities, and even a vaccination plan.

“Looking at everything that we outlined in the Forward to Fall' framework,” said Amy Goodburn a Senior Associate Vice Chancellor and Dean or Undergraduate Education. “Did it work, what could be tweaked, what could be added to ensure a successful Spring Open.”

UNL has had nearly 1,200 cases since Aug. 12, 193 of those in the last 14 days, or a positivity rate of 6.8%.

“We’re just getting to a point now where we’re getting enough results to being to try to identify trends,” said Goodburn.

Goodburn said UNL hopes to expand random testing, which it implemented about a month ago.

It’s even considering the possibility of making testing mandatory.

“We meet daily with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department to talk with them and consult with them about our strategies,” said Goodburn. “And the ways that we can do our testing better.”

UNL said one of the first things it needs to figure out is how students will safely return to campus after winter break.

“Particularly for our students who would be moving back into our residence halls and our Greek houses,” said Goodburn. “How can we ensure that they’re safe and thinking about what kind of testing protocol might work best for that in the spring.”

UNL students will have two months between fall and spring semesters.

For the first time, this semester ends before Thanksgiving.

