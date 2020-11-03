Advertisement

USPS reports drop in on-time ballot deliveries ahead of Election Day

Scores have been steadily declining since Wednesday
For most states, the deadline to receive mail-in ballots is Election Day.
For most states, the deadline to receive mail-in ballots is Election Day.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The U.S. Postal Service moved fewer mail-in ballots on-time Monday in critical battleground states than it did in the previous day.

It marks five straight days that USPS performance has slipped leading up to the election, according to information from new court filings.

Scores have been steadily declining since Wednesday when the Post Service reported it moved 97% of ballots on time.

Five of the states with low processing scores do not allow ballots after Election Day. They are Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia, New Hampshire and Maine.

The USPS said the delays are largely because of staffing shortages due to the pandemic.

To fix the issues, the Postal Service has provided “multiple layers of operational oversight,” is coordinating closely with the USPS inspector general and has been holding daily troubleshooting calls.

Some post offices have implemented “local turnaround.”

That’s where ballots are being delivered directly to local boards of election instead of going through normal mail processing.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Powerful Hurricane Eta rips ashore into Nicaragua

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
As Eta began to make landfall there were reports of corrugated metal roofs flying off homes, trees, poles and power lines falling and rivers rising in the coastal area.

National

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Humpback whale knocks over kayakers in California

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
What started as a peaceful morning of kayaking turned into a close call with a humpback whale for two California women.

National Politics

Trump, Biden cede stage to voters for Election Day verdict

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Nearly 100 million Americans voted early, and now it falls to Election Day voters to finish the job, ending a campaign that was upended by the coronavirus and defined by tensions over who could best address it.

News

ELECTION 2020: Voter information

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Click here for live coverage when polls close at 8 p.m.

Latest News

National Politics

US voters mark end of election like no other at the polls

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY and ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE
Problems occur every election, and Tuesday was no different. There were long lines early in the day and sporadic reports of polling places opening late.

National

Gunman who killed 4 in Vienna attack had sought to join IS

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By PHILIPP JENNE and GEIR MOULSON
A man who had previously tried to join the Islamic State group rampaged in Vienna armed with an automatic rifle and a fake explosive vest, fatally shooting four people before he was killed by police, Austrian authorities said Tuesday.

National

Election Day shadowed by threats of legal challenges

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Since the 2000 presidential election, which was ultimately decided by the Supreme Court, both parties have enlisted legal teams to prepare for the unlikely event that voting wouldn’t settle the contest.

National Politics

Raw: Long line to vote in Indianapolis (no sound)

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
Long lines of people wait to vote in Indianapolis on Election Day.

Coronavirus

Russian infections soar; UK, Germany widen testing

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Across Europe, countries have been re-introducing restrictions to get ahead of a virus that has rampaged across the globe, causing more than 1.2 million deaths — over 270,000 of them in Europe.

National

Cruise lines cancel U.S. sailings through end of 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CNN staff
Cruise line sailings were set to resume December 1.