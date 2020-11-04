37 catalytic converters stolen from business

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating after 37 catalytic converters were stolen from an auto sales shop.

LPD said the crime was reported Tuesday but happened on Saturday between 2-4 a.m. at 3441 Adams, which is A&B Auto Sales.

LPD said 37 vehicles had converters stolen or removed, resulting in a loss of $18,000-$37,000.

There is video of multiple people on the lot during the theft, police said, who had tools and likely were involved in the burglary.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.