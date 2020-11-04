5 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Lancaster County
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Local health officials are reporting five COVID-19 deaths in Lancaster County on Wednesday.
According to the Lancaster County COVID-19 Dashboard, five new deaths have been reported bringing the total to 50.
The individuals were a woman in her 60s, two women in their 70s and two men in their 70s and 80s. Four were hospitalized and one was in a nursing home
181 new cases have also been reported, bringing the total to 10,242.
Recoveries: up from 4,231 to 4,293
Overall positivity rate:
- Lancaster County – up from 9.6 percent to 9.7 percent
- State – remains at 12.3 percent
- National – remains at 7.6 percent
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 91 with 43 from Lancaster County (four on ventilators) and 48 from other communities (three on ventilators).
