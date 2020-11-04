Advertisement

A Few More Clouds Wednesday, But Still Quite Warm

By Brad Anderson
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 4:40 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After record high temperatures yesterday, it will be just a little cooler today due to a few more mid and high level clouds. It will still be in the upper 70s under partly cloudy skies and at times, filtered sunshine. Southwest wind at 5 to 15 mph with a few gusts up to 25 mph.

Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the lower 40s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with the high in the mid 70s. Friday will be breezy and sunny and the afternoon high in the lower 70s.

Saturday will be breezy and continued warm with the high in the lower 70s. Sunday still warm in the Lincoln area with the high around 70 under partly cloudy skies. A few showers will be possible late Sunday night.

Monday will be cooler with the high around 60, mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers. Tuesday will be much colder and a continued 40% chance for showers, possibly mixed with snow. The high only in the upper 30s.

