NEBRASKA: Biden takes one electoral vote, Trump takes other four

(CNN) - Joe Biden will win one electoral vote in Nebraska, and President Trump will win an additional vote, giving him total of four out of five votes.

There are five electoral votes at stake in Nebraska. It takes 270 electoral votes to win the 2020 presidential election.

Nebraska allows electoral votes to be split. In Nebraska, two of five electoral votes go to the winner of the statewide vote. One electoral vote goes to the winner in each of Nebraska’s three congressional districts.

Who won in 2016: President Trump carried the state and won the general election.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.