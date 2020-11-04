Advertisement

NEBRASKA: Biden takes one electoral vote, Trump takes other four

Election Results 2020
Election Results 2020(WSAW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 1:03 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Joe Biden will win one electoral vote in Nebraska, and President Trump will win an additional vote, giving him total of four out of five votes.

There are five electoral votes at stake in Nebraska. It takes 270 electoral votes to win the 2020 presidential election.

Nebraska allows electoral votes to be split. In Nebraska, two of five electoral votes go to the winner of the statewide vote. One electoral vote goes to the winner in each of Nebraska’s three congressional districts.

Who won in 2016: President Trump carried the state and won the general election.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Republican Jeff Fortenberry wins reelection to U.S. House in Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 10/11 NOW and Associated Press
Republican Jeff Fortenberry wins reelection to U.S. House in Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District.

News

Inmate missing from community correctional facility

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Authorities have been notified about an inmate who walked away from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

News

Gambling bills approved

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Nebraskans voted on Tuesday to legalize casino gambling at state horse tracks.

News

ELECTION 2020: View results, watch live updates

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Click here for live coverage when polls close at 8 p.m.

Latest News

News

Republican US Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska sails to 2nd term

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Republican Sen. Ben Sasse has coasted to a second term, easily defeating two Democratic challengers in the GOP-dominated state.

Forecast

The Votes Are In...It’s A Warm And Dry Week !

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Ken Siemek
Unseasonably warm weather will continue for the rest of the work week...with mainly dry conditions.

News

Election Day 2020: Turnout at the polls

Updated: 9 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 5

News

Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced that 144 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County on Tuesday, bringing the community total to 10,061.

News

Nebraska voters to decide on legalizing casino gambling

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jared Austin
Nebraska voters will have the ability to decide to legalize casino gambling this election.

News

CHI hospitals implement additional visitor restrictions

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By KSNB Local4
CHI Health hospitals will implement additional visitation restrictions starting Wednesday, Nov. 4.