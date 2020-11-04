CHI Health frontline nurses talk working during a pandemic

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - On Wednesday, Emily Oppel, one of the first nurses to provide extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) to COVID-19 patients in CHI Health’s biocontainment unit, and Alisha Dunlap, one of the first CHI Health nurse to administer Remdesivir, shared their frontline experiences.

Dunlap said much of her role from the beginning to now has changed as they’ve gotten more comfortable with protocols and procedures of COVID-19. “From March to now my role has been very different. I was communication between all of the pieces regarding PPE and transportation of patients, care for patients and other things in regards to safety. In March what was constant was change. Everyday things were changing between policy and procedures. Now we kind of know how to care for these patients and we have policies and procedures in place. We are now in a place where we are seeing help from different treatments. Now the difference is the rise and influx in these patients coming into the hospital."

Oppel said things are especially unpredictable in the ICU since the pandemic began, “Every patient is extremely different; it’s an evolving process. As time goes on, we’ve adapted and overcome challenges but there are always going to be challenges,” said Oppel.

When it comes to PPE, nursing staff has remained heavily protected from the beginning, wearing full gowns and N95 protective masks, as well as face shields, or eye protection and gloves.

“This is our duty to do this and what we signed up for. And we know it has to be this way to protects us and others,” said Dunlap.

Oppel also mentioned the work/life balance and how it effects those working in hospital.

“Work/life balance can be challenging,” Oppel said. “We don’t want to bring anything home to our loved ones.”

While both women agree that there are difficult times during the pandemic, there’s nothing they’d rather be doing than helping patients.

“The joy I get from taking care of these patients and seeing them do well outshine the bad and sad,” said Dunlap.

Both also encourage people to follow local policies, to mask and take care of yourself and to know that COVID-19 is a real threat.

