Gambling bills have good odds of passing

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraskans voted on Tuesday whether to legalize casino gambling at state horse tracks.

With 57% of precincts reporting, the bills seem more likely to pass than fail. Each initiative has had more votes for it, with Initiative 429 at 65% (336,163), Initiative 430 at 65% (335,912), and Initiative 431 at 69% (356,495).

The decision was divided into three initiatives and all three have to pass.

429: Allows for gambling specifically at race tracks and amends the constitution to permit it.

430: Creates a gaming commission to regulate and oversee gambling.

431 Details how it would be taxed with 20% tax and more than 2/3 of that going towards property tax relief.

