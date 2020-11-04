How About Walking A “Mild” In My Shoes ?...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A continued warm-and-dry weather pattern is making it hard for meteorologists to find much to talk about...

If it weren’t for record-or-near record high temperatures over the past couple of days local forecasters would have been hard-pressed to fill 3-4 minutes of air time on your evening newscasts. We don’t see much changing over the short-term as we head for the back-half of the work week...with dry skies and afternoon temperatures well into the 70s (if not around 80°) both Thursday and Friday. Friday will also see an increasing southerly wind with gusts around 30 mph in the afternoon in Lincoln.

As far as the weekend is concerned...a storm system taking shape off the west coast of the US has slowed a bit...and that means that both Saturday and Sunday are expected to see highs in the low 70s and remain dry for our area. It will be windy this weekend as that upper-level trough edges closer...with south winds potentially gusting over 30 mph on Saturday...and gusts to 40 mph possible on Sunday.

The big change in our weather is still expected for Monday and Tuesday of next week...with temperatures making it into the low 60s Monday along with a good chance for rain...then rain and snow possible as readings fall Monday night and Tuesday. High temperatures on Tuesday are expected to struggle into the upper 30s with the chance for rain or snow continuing...and the possibility of accumulating snow is not out of the question.

There are still several days before this weather system impacts the area...and many things could still change...so please stay up-to-date on the latest forecasts as we head through the rest of the week.

