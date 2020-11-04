Advertisement

Inmate missing from community correctional facility

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 11:42 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Authorities have been notified about an inmate who walked away from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Reece Stack (#74348) started serving his sentence on Sept. 26, 2011. He is serving 19- to 20-years on a charge of second degree assault out of Dodge County. He has a tentative release date of April 30, 2022.

Stack is a white man, 5′6″, 161 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are permitted to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

