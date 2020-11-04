Advertisement

Nebraska had a “smooth election” with record voter turnout

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen said a record number of people voted in the 2020 Nebraska General Election.

Nebraska exceeded its previous turnout record in terms of total votes cast, what was in the 2016 Presidential General Election, by about 68,000 votes. The unofficial overall turnout was 936,106, which is 74 percent of votes cast.

Thirty-four counties had a turnout of more than 80 percent. Four counties had a turnout of 88 percent. The turnout will increase as 20,000 - 25,000 early ballots that were dropped off Tuesday still need to be processed along with provisional ballots.

Early ballots that were mailed in or dropped off totaled 436,269.

Evnen said early balloting will require concerted attention to be sure going forward that ballots cast in this way are secure.

“25,000 early ballots that were sent to voters at their request were never returned. What happened to those ballots? We don’t know. 25,000 ballots is not an insignificant number.”

Evnen said there were no reports of voter fraud.

“Things seemed to go quite smoothly,” Evnen said.

Nebraska election results: https://electionresults.nebraska.gov/

