Local business cited for DHM violation

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police cited a local business for a reported COVID-19 DHM violation.

According to LPD, Boombox Social, located at 16th and P streets, was ticketed for violating the local Directive Health Measure on Oct. 24.

Police said the staff was not wearing face coverings and there were roughly 50 people inside the bar, many of which were standing.

Nebraska DHM’s require patrons at a bar or restaurant to remain seated unless ordering food, playing games, or using the restroom.

The violation is could carry a $500 fine and/or jail time.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.