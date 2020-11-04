LPD: Man stabbed while walking Wednesday morning
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 9:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are searching for the person responsible for a stabbing that sent a 25-year-old to the hospital.
LPD said on Wednesday morning around 6 a.m., officers contacted the victim near 31st and Star streets.
He said he had been stabbed by an unknown man while walking down the street and had a stab wound to his chest.
A family member called authorities, and police believe the stabbing took place around 2 a.m.
The man was transported to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.
LPD is asking anyone with information to call Crimestoppers at 402-475-3600.
