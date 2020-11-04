Missing inmate arrested

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An inmate who walked away from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln the evening of Nov. 3, has been arrested.

Authorities located Reece Stack in Lincoln and planned to return him to the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

Stack started serving his sentence on September 26, 2011. He is serving 19- to 20-years on a charge of second degree assault out of Dodge County. He has a tentative release date of April 30, 2022.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are permitted to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

