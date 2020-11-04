Advertisement

Republican US Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska sails to 2nd term

Ben Sasse
Ben Sasse(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Republican Sen. Ben Sasse has coasted to a second term, easily defeating two Democratic challengers in the GOP-dominated state.

Sasse beat scandal-plagued Democratic nominee Chris Janicek, who refused to leave the race even after his party disavowed him for sending sexually explicit texts about a campaign staffer. Nebraska Democratic Party officials spent months trying to force Janicek out of the race, but state law does not allow them to remove his name from the ballot without his permission.

Sasse also bested the Nebraska Democratic Party’s preferred candidate, Preston Love Jr., who ran as a write-in candidate.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

ELECTION 2020: Next live update at 9:15 p.m.

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Click here for live coverage when polls close at 8 p.m.

Forecast

The Votes Are In...It’s A Warm And Dry Week !

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ken Siemek
Unseasonably warm weather will continue for the rest of the work week...with mainly dry conditions.

News

Election Day 2020: Turnout at the polls

Updated: 4 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 5

News

Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced that 144 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County on Tuesday, bringing the community total to 10,061.

Latest News

News

Nebraska voters to decide on legalizing casino gambling

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jared Austin
Nebraska voters will have the ability to decide to legalize casino gambling this election.

News

CHI hospitals implement additional visitor restrictions

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By KSNB Local4
CHI Health hospitals will implement additional visitation restrictions starting Wednesday, Nov. 4.

News

LPD responds to burglary at Lincoln storage unit

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Kamri Sylve
The report came in on Monday, November 2 around 12:30 p.m. from the Big Red Storage Unit.

News

LSO warns drivers to watch out for deer on Nebraska roads

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Kamri Sylve
Recently, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has responded to several car accidents involving wildlife, specifically deer.

News

LPD: Man dies following medical episode during arrest

Updated: 11 hours ago
An investigation is underway after the Lincoln Police Department says a man experienced a medical episode while being put in custody and later died.

News

NE Secretary of State reports robo calls telling voters to stay home

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The Nebraska Secretary of State is reporting several instances of voters receiving robo calls to “stay home and stay safe” on Tuesday morning.