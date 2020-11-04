Republican US Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska sails to 2nd term

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Republican Sen. Ben Sasse has coasted to a second term, easily defeating two Democratic challengers in the GOP-dominated state.

Sasse beat scandal-plagued Democratic nominee Chris Janicek, who refused to leave the race even after his party disavowed him for sending sexually explicit texts about a campaign staffer. Nebraska Democratic Party officials spent months trying to force Janicek out of the race, but state law does not allow them to remove his name from the ballot without his permission.

Sasse also bested the Nebraska Democratic Party’s preferred candidate, Preston Love Jr., who ran as a write-in candidate.

