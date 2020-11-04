Advertisement

Suspect convicted in Grand Island sex trafficking case

Mohamuud Gurre will be sentenced in February for felony sex trafficking
Mohamuud Gurre will be sentenced in February for felony sex trafficking(Hall County Jail)
By Mark Baumert
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man accused of drugging and beating women he sold for sex, stands convicted and may be facing a long prison term.

31-year-old Mohamuud Gurre of Grand Island, was arrested in May after an investigation into a sex trafficking scheme in which multiple women were brought into a house near downtown Grand Island and sold to local men for sex. Court records indicate that Gurre and Hassan Aden drugged and beat the women if they refused sex with their customers. The records indicate that in at least one case, a woman said Gurre threatened her children if she didn’t cooperate.

Gurre was convicted Tuesday of felony Labor and Sex Trafficking. The trial happened Monday and Tuesday in front of a judge rather than a jury. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for February and he could get up to 50 years in prison.

Court records indicate the crimes occurred between December 2018 and September 2019.

Local authorities believed the sex trafficking ring may extend beyond Grand Island.

Captain Jim Duering of Grand Island Police Department said, “We do have information that leads us to believe that it happened in other communities and across state lines.”

While some victims have been identified as a part of this investigation, police believe more victims exist.

Police request that anyone with information on human and sex trafficking in the protection of these victims and contact the Grand Island Police Department at 308-385-5400 or the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text HELP or INFO to Be Free (233733).

If victims don’t want to talk to police, they can contact the Crisis Center in Grand Island at (308) 381-0555.

Copyright 2020 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Abducted child recovered, suspect arrested near North Platte

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By NBC Nebraska News 2
The child has been reunited with family.

News

Local business cited for DHM violation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Lincoln Police cited a local business for a reported COVID-19 DHM violation.

News

37 catalytic converters stolen from business

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Lincoln Police are investigating after 37 catalytic converters were stolen from an auto sales shop.

News

LPD: Man stabbed while walking Wednesday morning

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Lincoln Police are searching for the person responsible for a stabbing that sent a 25-year-old to the hospital.

Latest News

News

Gambling bills approved

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Inmate missing from community correctional facility

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

10/11 This Morning's Featured Pet - 1011Now

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Lincoln Crime Stoppers

Updated: 5 hours ago
Officers with the Lincoln Police Department are investigating a burglary case where tools were stolen from a locked shed.

News

Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Here is the answer to today's Question of the Day in case you missed it.

News

NEBRASKA: Biden takes one electoral vote, Trump takes other four

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
CNN Projection: Biden wins 1 electoral vote in Nebraska, Trump wins total of 4 electoral votes