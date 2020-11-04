Suspect convicted in Grand Island sex trafficking case

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man accused of drugging and beating women he sold for sex, stands convicted and may be facing a long prison term.

31-year-old Mohamuud Gurre of Grand Island, was arrested in May after an investigation into a sex trafficking scheme in which multiple women were brought into a house near downtown Grand Island and sold to local men for sex. Court records indicate that Gurre and Hassan Aden drugged and beat the women if they refused sex with their customers. The records indicate that in at least one case, a woman said Gurre threatened her children if she didn’t cooperate.

Gurre was convicted Tuesday of felony Labor and Sex Trafficking. The trial happened Monday and Tuesday in front of a judge rather than a jury. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for February and he could get up to 50 years in prison.

Court records indicate the crimes occurred between December 2018 and September 2019.

Local authorities believed the sex trafficking ring may extend beyond Grand Island.

Captain Jim Duering of Grand Island Police Department said, “We do have information that leads us to believe that it happened in other communities and across state lines.”

While some victims have been identified as a part of this investigation, police believe more victims exist.

Police request that anyone with information on human and sex trafficking in the protection of these victims and contact the Grand Island Police Department at 308-385-5400 or the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text HELP or INFO to Be Free (233733).

If victims don’t want to talk to police, they can contact the Crisis Center in Grand Island at (308) 381-0555.

Copyright 2020 KSNB. All rights reserved.