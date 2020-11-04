Advertisement

Jeff Fortenberry takes the lead in Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District

Kate Bolz vs. Jeff Fortenberry
Kate Bolz vs. Jeff Fortenberry(Ellis Wiltsey)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With 63% of precincts reporting, Jeff Fortenberry has a slight lead over Kate Bolz in the race for Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District.

Fortenberry: 53% (115,804)

Bolz: 44% (96,486)

Jeff Fortenberry is running for his ninth consecutive term going up against Lincoln State Senator Kate Bolz.

Fortenberry, a Republican, has represented Nebraska’s 1st District, which includes Lincoln, since 2005. Bolz is a Nebraska State Senator representing a seat from Lincoln.

The two politicians spoke on Oct. 12 during a congressional debate, where they spoke at length of their views and hopes for the future.

Both put forth ideas on what to do to combat COVID-19. Bolz wishes to see a coronavirus package and to have elected leaders stand up and negotiate drug prices. Fortenberry said that they wanted to have rapid-testing so that some normalcy can be created.

On trade, Fortenberry wishes to focus on internal production, while resetting the current trade we have with China. Bolz hopes to build additional relationships with trade partners and to put pressure on bad actors to ensure fair trade and human development goals.

On racial equality, Bolz said that it was important to have leaders who are willing to engage in conversations. Fortenberry noted an importance for community-based policing to help local communities.

