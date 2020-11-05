107-year-old Lincoln voter goes viral

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A photo of 107-year-old Thelma Chase returning her mail-in ballot in Lancaster County has now been seen by over 75,000 people.

“Everybody should have pride in their country and be glad to put their name on the dotted line,” said Chase.

Chase was born before it was even legal for women to vote.

She says it’s a right shes never taken for granted and her family says dressing in leopard to do it, is a signature look.

“You don’t have to dress up to vote,” said Chase.

Chase lives with her son, the pair take daily walks to keep her moving.

A sign in her neighborhood that reads “I Will Vote” is something she passed every day leading up to the election.

“People stop to think about what the sigh is about,” said Chase. “Have pride in their nation and want to get out and vote.”

In the end, Thelma says she hopes her photos going viral set an example for other generations.

“It’s a good thing to do,” said Chase. “Don’t skip it. If everybody skipped it there wouldn’t be anything to vote for.”

