Advertisement

107-year-old Lincoln voter goes viral

By Ellis Wiltsey
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 10:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A photo of 107-year-old Thelma Chase returning her mail-in ballot in Lancaster County has now been seen by over 75,000 people.

“Everybody should have pride in their country and be glad to put their name on the dotted line,” said Chase.

Chase was born before it was even legal for women to vote.

She says it’s a right shes never taken for granted and her family says dressing in leopard to do it, is a signature look.

“You don’t have to dress up to vote,” said Chase.

Chase lives with her son, the pair take daily walks to keep her moving.

A sign in her neighborhood that reads “I Will Vote” is something she passed every day leading up to the election.

“People stop to think about what the sigh is about,” said Chase. “Have pride in their nation and want to get out and vote.”

In the end, Thelma says she hopes her photos going viral set an example for other generations.

“It’s a good thing to do,” said Chase. “Don’t skip it. If everybody skipped it there wouldn’t be anything to vote for.”

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Six girls join 2020 Lincoln Youth Football league

Updated: 54 minutes ago
Six girls join 2020 Lincoln Youth Football league

News

Girls hitting the gridiron for Lincoln Youth Football

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nicole Griffith
The Lincoln Youth Football league (LYF) has been around for 70 years. This year is more unique than ever, and it’s not because of the pandemic.

News

Registered voters, turnout reach all-time high in Lancaster County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jared Austin
Lancaster County has record numbers for the 2020 Presidential election.

News

Lancaster County hits new records for this election.

Updated: 4 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 5

Latest News

News

Nebraska sees record number of voters

Updated: 4 hours ago
Nebraska sees record number of voters

Forecast

How About Walking A “Mild” In My Shoes ?...

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ken Siemek
Our unusually warm and mainly dry weather pattern will carry us right into the upcoming weekend.

News

Missing inmate arrested

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
An inmate who walked away from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln the evening of Nov. 3, has been arrested.

News

5 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Lancaster County

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Local health officials are reporting five COVID-19 deaths in Lancaster County on Wednesday.

News

Nebraska had a “smooth election” with record voter turnout

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW and Abbie Petersen
There was a record 74 percent voter turnout in the Nebraska General Election.

News

CHI Health frontline nurses talk working during a pandemic

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By KSNB Local4
Looking at the pandemic from when it all started, to where we are now - through the eyes of the nurses living it.