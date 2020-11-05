Advertisement

213 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Lancaster County

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Local health officials said 213 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County Thursday, bringing the community total to 10,455. 

The number of deaths in the community remains at 50.

Visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov to access a dashboard that summarizes Lancaster County COVID-19 data. LLCHD also released the following information today:

Recoveries: up from 4,293 to 4,320

Overall positivity rate:

  • Lancaster County – up from 9.7 percent to 9.8 percent
  • State – up from 12.3 percent to 12.5 percent
  • National – remains at 7.6 percent

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 94 with 46 from Lancaster County (four on ventilators) and 48 from other communities (three on ventilators).

