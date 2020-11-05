Bridge repair work to begin on I-80

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Bridge repair work is expected to begin Thursday on Interstate 80, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

The work is being done to the two bridges at mile marker 416, east of Waverly.

Weather permitting, it’s only expected to take one day.

Traffic will go down to one lane and the speed limit will drop to 65 miles per hour.

Drivers are urged to use caution in construction zones as well as buckle up and put your phones down.

