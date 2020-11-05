Bryan Health continues to see rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases continue to rise locally, Bryan Health said it is seeing a rise of patients in its hospitals.

Currently, 76 COVID-19 patients are at Bryan Health hospitals in Lincoln, 10 are in the ICU, and six are on ventilators.

The number of COVID-19 patients has climbed by 13 since Friday.

Last week, the hospital system entered Phase One of its surge plan.

“After eclipsing predetermined metrics for three consecutive days, we are decreasing our elective surgeries requiring an overnight length of stay by ten percent for the week of November 2. This will continue to be monitored and evaluated on a daily basis to determine when phase one can be reversed or needs to be extended,” Bryan Health said in a release last week.

The normal staffed bed capacity for Bryan Health is 572, and currently, 568 beds are occupied, officials said.

