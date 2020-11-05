Forecast remains “November Nice”

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The forecast remains largely unchanged for the next few days as unseasonably warm weather will continue to headline the forecast for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Winds are expected to pick up over the next few days and could put a slight kink in any outdoor plans.

For Friday, we’ll see another mostly sunny and warm day across the state as temperatures return to the 70s to low 80s across the state with sunny to mostly sunny skies. South winds will pick up to around 15 to 25 MPH with gusts between 30 and 40 MPH possible.

Well above average temperatures are expected on Friday. (KOLN)

Saturday looks similar with highs staying mainly in the 70s across the state with mostly sunny skies and breezy winds.

Temperatures stay above average to start the weekend with highs in the 70s. (KOLN)

Sunday is when we’ll begin to see some changes to the weather pattern as an upper level trough moves onshore in the west and begins to swing into the region. We’ll see a wide range of temperatures to finish the weekend with highs anywhere from the low 50s to low 70s across the state with mostly to partly sunny skies and more breezy winds.

The weather pattern will begin to shift on Sunday with falling temperatures in the west and mild readings in the east. (KOLN)

Into early next week, the entire state will feel the brunt of this pattern change as much colder and wetter conditions are expected Monday and Tuesday. Rain and snow will be possible across the state with temperatures likely falling into the 30s, 40s, and 50s. Some decent rainfall is possible for eastern parts of the state and some light snowfall accumulatings are also possible Monday night into the day on Tuesday.

