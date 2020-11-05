Girls hitting the gridiron for Lincoln Youth Football

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Youth Football league (LYF) has been around for 70 years. This year is more unique than ever, and it’s not because of the pandemic.

At the Lincoln Youth Football playoffs, there’s a ponytail, and Kylee Kirby bringing girl power to the field.

“I just tried it and I got really into it," said Kirby, a Lincoln 8th grader. "Now, it’s my fourth year.”

Kirby is turning into a veteran player while others are getting their first taste of the football field.

“I tried playing last year, but it never really worked out because my mom was too scared for me to play,” said Nina Thomas, a Lincoln 6th grader. “I was real happy because my parents finally got me signed up.”

The Lincoln Youth Football league has nearly 1,000 kids playing and six of them are girls.

“We love having the girls in our league. We’d love to have more," said Mike Selvage, Lincoln Youth Football commissioner. "If I had it my way we’d have a complete league for girls to play in. It’s a hole we have in Lincoln.”

The main question the girls get while playing is if they are in fact girls.

“They don’t know you’re a girl until you take off your helmet and they’re like ‘Woah,'" said Hallie Harris, a Lincoln 8th grader. "I hit really hard for a girl.”

“[There are people] who thought I was a guy, until I take my helmet off and they’re like “What? She’s a girl?'" said Kirby.

“Should we be tackling her harsh or just soft?" said Thomas jokingly and smiling. "But I don’t like playing soft, I like playing rough.”

Harris and Thomas are both on Allo. Thomas takes care of the rock at running back while Harris is on the offensive and defensive lines. Kirby is on the Greens. She’s even made the LYF’s All-Star team and is playing in that game this weekend.

“I hope I inspire other girls to go play because it’s definitely life changing in my opinion," said Kirby.

Some of the girls who’re in 8th grade hope to try playing in high school. If that goes well, they might even pursue college.

The commissioner said if a girl is interested in playing they should sign up and try it out because they always have a good time. The teams are based on age, skill, ability, and sometimes size. Lincoln Youth Football is for ages 8-14 and sign ups open in April.

