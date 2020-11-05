Gov. Ricketts announces reinstatement of additional SNAP funds

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Thursday that Nebraska will attempt to reinstate additional SNAP benefits starting next month. He said the state has re-applied for the emergency supplemental benefits, something that his administration allowed to lapse this summer.

At the time, Ricketts argued that Nebraska’s economy has fared far better than others hit by the coronavirus, and that other forms of assistance are still available to those who need it. The Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP, was temporarily expanded during the pandemic to help low-income Americans who took a financial hit due to the coronavirus and subsequent business closures and layoffs. SNAP benefits are financed by the federal government, with the state covering half of the administrative costs.

Advocates for low-income Nebraskans had been calling on the Republican governor to reinstate the emergency aid, which ended in July. A group of state lawmakers has made a similar request.

At a press conference regarding the state’s coronavirus response, Ricketts announced the return of the supplemental funding. He noted that those already receiving the max benefit will not see an increase in funding, but others will. The return of the supplemental funds will begin in December. Ricketts would not commit to any further extensions, noting that states apply on a month-to-month basis.

