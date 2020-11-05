Lincoln police investigate armed robbery

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating after three people reported they were robbed at gunpoint Wednesday evening.

Officer Erin Spilker said officers were called to 13th and New Hampshire Streets in the North Bottoms neighborhood on the report of a 19-year-old man who was robbed.

The victim said he was leaving a friend’s house in the area when four men approached him, brandished guns and demanded his belongings. The victim said they took his wallet and phone.

Police also contacted two victims inside the home the 19-year-old had been visiting.

The two residents, a 20-year-old woman and 21-year-old man said they were inside their home when four men came in and took their cell phones.

Police found two of the stolen phones a few blocks away.

The investigation is ongoing.

