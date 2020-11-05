Advertisement

LIVE: Update on Nebraska’s coronavirus response

Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Pete Ricketts will provide updates on the State’s work to slow the spread of coronavirus.  The Governor will be joined by the State’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Gary Anthone, to discuss the importance of physical distancing and practicing other good health habits as the pandemic continues.

Watch the press conference live Thursday at 1 p.m. in the video player above.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two killed in early morning crash
NEBRASKA: Biden takes one electoral vote, Trump takes other four
Local business cited for DHM violation
Biden wins Michigan, Wisconsin, now on brink of White House
5 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Lancaster County

Latest News

Two killed in early morning crash
Omaha man arrested for animal cruelty after abandoning 11 parrots, dozens of fish
LPD arrests man looking in cars while carrying iron knuckles
107-year-old Lincoln voter goes viral