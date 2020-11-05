LIVE: Update on Nebraska’s coronavirus response

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Pete Ricketts will provide updates on the State’s work to slow the spread of coronavirus. The Governor will be joined by the State’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Gary Anthone, to discuss the importance of physical distancing and practicing other good health habits as the pandemic continues.

Watch the press conference live Thursday at 1 p.m. in the video player above.

