LPD arrests man looking in cars while carrying iron knuckles

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Following a 911 call, the Lincoln Police Department arrested a man who was looking in cars while carrying iron knuckles.

On Tuesday just before 8 p.m., officers were called to an area of SW 27th Street, Southwest of Coddington Avenue and A Street, for a report of a suspicious person.

The caller told 911 dispatchers they saw a man walking in the area and looking into cars.

LPD said as responding officers were arriving, they were told that the caller believed the man was going to start breaking a car’s windows.

According to police, officers located a man matching the description given by the 911 caller.

Officers said they saw the man with a bandana wrapped around his hand with a bulge underneath, when the officer examined the bandana he found iron knuckles wrapped with it.

When the officer examined the bandana, iron knuckles were found wrapped with it. (Lincoln Police)

LPD identified the man as 33-year-old Joshua Gier. Officers said Gier has prior felony convictions prohibiting him from possessing iron knuckles.

Gier was arrested and is facing possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person charges and carrying a concealed weapon charges.

