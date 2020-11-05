LPD arrests man looking in cars while carrying iron knuckles
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Following a 911 call, the Lincoln Police Department arrested a man who was looking in cars while carrying iron knuckles.
On Tuesday just before 8 p.m., officers were called to an area of SW 27th Street, Southwest of Coddington Avenue and A Street, for a report of a suspicious person.
The caller told 911 dispatchers they saw a man walking in the area and looking into cars.
LPD said as responding officers were arriving, they were told that the caller believed the man was going to start breaking a car’s windows.
According to police, officers located a man matching the description given by the 911 caller.
Officers said they saw the man with a bandana wrapped around his hand with a bulge underneath, when the officer examined the bandana he found iron knuckles wrapped with it.
LPD identified the man as 33-year-old Joshua Gier. Officers said Gier has prior felony convictions prohibiting him from possessing iron knuckles.
Gier was arrested and is facing possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person charges and carrying a concealed weapon charges.
