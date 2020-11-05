Advertisement

Manning to play, Huskers ready for Northwestern

Omar Manning is a wide receiver for the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Highly-touted newcomer Omar Manning is expected to make his Husker debut on Saturday. Nebraska head coach Scott Frost said Manning is “Ready to play" during an interview via Zoom Thursday morning. Nebraska travels to unranked Northwestern this week.

Manning is a 6-foot-4 junior who was regarded as the #1 JUCO wide receiver in 2019. Manning did not travel with the Huskers for their season opener at Ohio State.

Nebraska’s game at Northwestern is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on Saturday. The game will be televised on BTN.

