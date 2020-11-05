Registered voters, turnout reach all-time high in Lancaster County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lancaster County voting hit some new records this year after going over 150,000 voters for the first time. With over 200,000 registered voters, this means turnout is around 76 percent and will likely continue to rise. The election commissioner says they’re still counting some resolution and provisional ballots and expect voter turnout to hit 78 percent when all is said and done.

While voter turnout hit new highs, polling place numbers were one of the bigger surprises.

Lancaster County election commissioner Dave Shively said, “It was an extremely busy day; actually it was busier for us than I think we anticipated.”

The Lancaster County election commissioner expected about 50,000 voters to go to the polls this election. But, the final results were much higher.

Shively said, “We ended up close to 70,000 people that voted on election day." This means 45 percent of voters went to the polls and 55 percent voted early; much lower than the primary election which was at 86 percent voting early.

“Adding a record number of registered voters registered as well as people voting certainly has made this a unique year,” Shively said.

The election commissioner said the highest voter turnout for a presidential race isn’t just because of that race.

“Payday lending was on the ballot," Shively said. "We also had gambling issues that were on the ballot this time.”

According to the election commissioner, Lancaster County, which includes Lincoln, went Democrat. Former Vice President Joe Biden won 52 percent of the vote and state senator Bolz received around 51 percent. But, that’s not the case across Congressional District 1, where, as a whole, President Trump won with 56 percent of the vote and Congressman Fortenberry won a 9th term with 60 percent of District 1 votes. That’s roughly the same numbers as the 2016 election, as Trump won 56 percent of District 1. Congressman Fortenberry received 69 percent of District 1 votes in 2016; a 9 percent decrease in this election.

The Lancaster County election commissioner said it’s cost-prohibitive to continue sending early ballot requests to all registered voters for future elections. He did say around 70,000 voters have signed on to permanently get early ballot requests.

