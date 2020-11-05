Two killed in crash overnight on S 27th

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two people were killed following a fiery crash overnight near South 27th and Sewell Streets.

First responders were called out just before 2 a.m. Thursday to a single vehicle accident.

Lincoln Police said a vehicle was going southbound on 27th at a high rate of speed when it lost control and crashed into a tree. The vehicle burst into flames.

LPD said officers arrived within minutes and tried to save the occupants, but were unfortunately unsuccessful and the two remained trapped.

The officers suffered minor injuries, but did not require hospitalization.

Identification of the victims has not been released pending notification of family.

S. 27th will be shut down from South to Sheridan as the investigation continues.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue and LPD both responded to this accident.

